CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Levi's says casual comfort is our new normal, and it's here to stay

By By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevi's says it could take a while before consumers are ready to toss aside a pair of comfy baggy jeans for dressier clothing. "The casualization trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic globally are here to stay, and the denim cycle we started pre-pandemic is continuing to drive growth," Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh told analysts Wednesday on a call discussing the company's third-quarter results.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Distributed Commerce Is Retail’s New Normal

Heather Udo is the founder and CEO of Shoppable®, bringing the checkout experience to anywhere a consumer engages with products. Retailers have always focused on being a destination and attracting consumers, whether it be to a physical location or an e-commerce website. While consumers still shop that way, data also shows that they want to be able to buy at the point of inspiration — meaning anywhere they can discover products and be inspired to purchase them.
RETAIL
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

Ugg and Telfar have reunited on a cozy collection that’s fit for street style enthusiasts everywhere. The genderless collaboration, which originally debuted last June, has returned for the fall ’21 season. Paying homage to Ugg’s Classic Short boots and signature sheepskin, the collection features a lineup of boots that revamp the brand’s signature textures with a Telfar twist. The brand’s short Classic Mini boots have been reimagined as the Ugg x Telfar Logo Minis, including Ugg’s staple Black and tan suede and coordinating fleece — plus Telfar’s signature “T” logo atop their shafts. The collaborators have also brought back the Classic Boots...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Urban Outfitters Launches a Resale Marketplace as the Secondhand Industry Soars

Updated Oct. 12: Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is getting into resale. The retailer on Tuesday launched a resale marketplace for shoppers to buy and sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing. The service is powered by Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer marketplace platform. URBN, whose brands include Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain and Urban Outfitters, initially launched Nuuly as a subscription service for renting women’s apparel in May 2019. Via Nuuly Thrift, consumers can buy and sell clothing from any brand, URBN or not. Proceeds from each sale can either be transferred directly to a bank account or redeemed for “Nuuly Cash,” which...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Zara Taps Cool-Girl Charlotte Gainsbourg for Denim Collection

“Effortless chic” defines the latest collection from Zara, which worked with English-French musician, actor and all-around cool girl Charlotte Gainsbourg to bring the concept to life. The 23-piece women’s capsule collection merges masculine and feminine influences, with denim—comprised of both conventional and recycled cotton—serving as a central theme. The fabric is featured in key pieces ranging from a slouchy oversized denim jacket to an extra-long, relaxed-fit black jean and a cropped flare jean in a dark blue wash. Denim shirting, as well as non-denim essentials like a triangle bra, long-sleeved sweater and ultra-lightweight T-shirt are mixed in to reflect the creative’s low-key,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#New Normal#Skinny Jeans#Npd
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Despite it still being summer, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collection by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDMarchesa Notte Bridal Fall 2022Marchesa Couture Bridal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains

LONDON/LOS ANGELES Oct 13 (Reuters) - Supply bottlenecks, slower product deliveries and higher freight and labour costs risk shifting the fast fashion industry into the slow lane, as shown this week by British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L). A business model that aims to bring new styles into stores every...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Yoox Net-A-Porter Taps US General Manager + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 11, 2021: Yoox Net-A-Porter has appointed Mary Ransom as the general manager of the company’s business in the United States. Ransom will be based in New York and oversee the business operations for Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yoox. She will report directly to Paolo Mascio, chief regional Officer. Previously, Ransom held senior executive positions at several digital businesses at The Knot Worldwide. Prior to that, she was general...
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Best Gifts To Get Your Boss In 2021: Find The Perfect Balance Between Price and Professionalism

If you want to pick the best gifts to get your boss for an upcoming holiday or birthday, then you need to choose wisely. Because as everyone knows, your boss is one of the most complicated people to buy a gift for. Go too low, and you run the risk of looking like a cheapskate. But go too high, and it might look like you’re passive-aggressively angling for that promotion. You also want to choose an exciting gift without being inappropriate, and above all, you want to get something they’ll actually like (even if you hate them). With so many competing...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Vanquish Dry Lips with the Best Chapsticks and Lip Balms for Men

If you’ve ever suffered from chapped or dry lips and know the potential, unignorable pain the condition can bring, it’s likely the idea of using a lip balm, or chapstick (a genericized trademark to encompass all lip balm products), is nothing new to you. However, what you may not have thought about when you grabbed the first lip balm off the store shelf and smothered it over your lips to relieve the pain, is what is the best chapstick? And, which are the best chapstick brands to trust when it comes to your lip health? When picking the best chapsticks and...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy