Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Funnel clouds possible Thursday with rotating showers and storms

The weather pattern continues to sound like a broken record.. but not for much longer. For today, we're in the mid 60s this morning and heading back to the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Big changes arrive Friday as the cold front moves into North Alabama later in the evening. Unfortunately, we may have to deal with a few thunderstorms first before the nice Fall weather settles in. There will still be plenty of heat and humidity Friday that may set off scattered storms ahead of the front during the afternoon hours. Our main concern, however, will be a narrow line of thunderstorms along the front. A Level 1 Isolated risk has been issued for far northwest Alabama and our southern Tennessee counties. As the line moves into the Shoals, a few of these storms could be strong to marginally severe. The main threats are lightning, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts. Here's the current timing for the arrival of Friday night's storms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO