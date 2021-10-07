CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Funnel clouds possible Thursday with rotating showers and storms

WTHR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust enough weather ingredients are coming together over central Indiana to warrant the mention that funnel clouds and/or Tornado Warnings could occur, and you should be Weather Aware. The wind field around a stout upper level low slowly moving toward the Ohio Valley increases wind shear the next 24 hours....

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Rain/snow showers possible Thursday

WATCH - Pueblo County Courthouse to update pet policy following viral video. Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo’ Ortiz was recently captured on video swearing at a constituent and bringing a dog into the County Courthouse.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KHBS

Viewers capture funnel cloud in Franklin County

OZARK, Ark. — Shortly after 6 pm Wednesday, the National Weather service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Sebastian and Franklin counties. Viewers Dewayne Bowlin and Fenton Hurley-Little caught a funnel cloud as the storms moved toward Ozark. Dewayne said he was out on the lake fishing when he...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
NBC Washington

Strong Weekend Storms Possible Before Sweater Weather in DC Area

After a long string of cloudy and gray days, there’s good news and bad news for those searching for some autumn sunshine. The Washington, D.C., area will get some sun before a chance of potentially strong storms over the weekend, and sweater weather will follow close behind. Sunshine made a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Doppler#Tornado Warnings#Rotate#Weather Aware#Vortexjeff
kshb.com

Great weather Thursday with some showers, storms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday morning. The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 60s and 70s. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with seasonal, comfortable temperatures . High: 70°. Tonight: Scattered showers and storms developing after midnight....
KANSAS CITY, MO
WAAY-TV

Staying warm Thursday, strong storms possible Friday night

The weather pattern continues to sound like a broken record.. but not for much longer. For today, we're in the mid 60s this morning and heading back to the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Big changes arrive Friday as the cold front moves into North Alabama later in the evening. Unfortunately, we may have to deal with a few thunderstorms first before the nice Fall weather settles in. There will still be plenty of heat and humidity Friday that may set off scattered storms ahead of the front during the afternoon hours. Our main concern, however, will be a narrow line of thunderstorms along the front. A Level 1 Isolated risk has been issued for far northwest Alabama and our southern Tennessee counties. As the line moves into the Shoals, a few of these storms could be strong to marginally severe. The main threats are lightning, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts. Here's the current timing for the arrival of Friday night's storms.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy