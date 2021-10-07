From Regeneron to Pfizer boosters: Join Dallas health experts for an Oct. 13 virtual Q&A on COVID-19
Though North Texas hospitalization rates have started trending down, the surge in COVID-19 cases is still ongoing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. An FDA advisory panel will be discussing boosters of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson later this month. The panel will also review data for authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine in children 5-11 at the end of the month.www.dallasnews.com
