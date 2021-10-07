Maintaining health information exchange competitiveness in a new health care market
The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed digital transformation in all aspects of our society, from politics and economics to education and health care systems. Unsurprisingly, the pandemic contributed to the skyrocketing adoption of information technologies, especially in the health care system. While only 43% of health centers were capable of providing telemedicine prior to the pandemic, this number increased to 95% over 2020. Insurance claims for telemedicine services also grew from roughly 529,000 in February 2020 to 12 million in April 2020.www.brookings.edu
