Suspect arrested for shooting that led to Atlanta Highway crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle on Atlanta Highway, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Laquinnton Jones, 30, of Montgomery was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility in connection to the late September incident. MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the 4500 block of Atlanta Highway.www.wsfa.com
