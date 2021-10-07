Troopers: Stolen Porsche recovered after Northway crash; driver arrested

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

WILTON – A Porsche reported stolen out of Albany was found crashed off the Northway in Wilton early Thursday and its driver was soon arrested, state police said.

The driver had also earlier led Albany police on a chase through city streets, police there said.

Charged was Evan T. Febres, 28, of Stillwater. He was arrested and charged by state police with one count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, state police said.

He was later charged in Albany with second-degree grand larceny, accused of taking the vehicle from an Albany restaurant, as well as charges related to the chase there, police said.

The incidents began just before 2 a.m. in Albany, when Albany officers spotted a 2018 Porsche Panamera that had been reported stolen about six hours earlier from 677 Prime in Albany, police said.

They spotted the vehicle in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street. As the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and fled through multiple areas of the city at a high rate of speed, police said. The officers then stopped the pursuit at New Scotland Avenue, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Exit 16 when the Porsche rolled over in a one-car crash, state police said.

The vehicle’s operator, identified as Febres, then fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody by troopers a short distance away, state police said.

A check on the vehicle determined it to have been reported stolen out of Albany, troopers said. The value of the vehicle was placed at at least $50,000, based on the charge. Online searches for that vehicle showed some valued at closer to $100,000.

In custody, Febres showed signs of intoxication. He then refused to submit to a chemical test, state police said.

Albany Police later determined Febres had been the one who took the vehicle from the restaurant and charged him with that. They also charged him with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and reckless driving.

Febres was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Febres was arraigned in Albany and ordered held.

He has been arrested multiple times in the region since August, Albany police said, most recently Sept. 22 on a burglary charge at the Redburn Development on North Pearl Street.

Categories: News, Saratoga County

