BREAKING NEWS: Brand New Minneapolis School of New Music Abruptly Closes
A message from Minneapolis School of New Music founder Bart Johnson on the school’s closure. The Minneapolis School of New Music has closed. The charter school, which opened its doors this fall, promised middle school children a tuition-free, music-immersive curriculum. Founder Bart Johnson cited the resignations of 2 of the school’ 7 teaching staff members as the cause of the closure in a message posted to the school website:twincitiesarts.com
