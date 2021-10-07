CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Fun Is When Fortunes Change

By Maitreyi Anantharaman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s baseball fun??” tweeted Juan Soto, in disbelief or unsure, after the NL wild card game he’d just watched at Dodger Stadium. It was. It was baseball fun. Especially so if you’d had good seats to see your friends and former teammates Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, but also if you’re just into this kind of thing: a nice slow burn, tied 1-1, thanks to good-enough pitching, from the bottom of the fourth through two outs in the bottom of ninth, when Chris Taylor hit a two-run walk-off sigh-of-relief home run into left field to set up a Dodgers-Giants NLDS, an early postseason collision of the two best teams in baseball.

