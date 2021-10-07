This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

1916 — The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ernie Shore pitched a three-hitter for Boston.

1920 — Cleveland’s Stan Coveleski won his third game in the World Series as the Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 3-0 and won the championship, five games to two.

1929 — The Philadelphia Athletics, trailing the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in the fourth game of the World Series, scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to win 10-8.

1967 — Bob Gibson pitched a three-hitter against the Boston Red Sox to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-2 win and the championship in seven games.

1977 — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 to even the World Series after two games. Catfish Hunter, who had not pitched in over a month, started the game for the Yankees. Ron Cey, Steve Yeager and Reggie Smith all homered and knocked out Hunter in the third inning.

1982 — Paul Molitor of Milwaukee had five hits, a World Series record, in the 10-0 opener over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Mike Caldwell tossed the shutout for the Brewers.

1986 — The California Angels were one pitch away from their first pennant when they let the Boston Red Sox back into the American League playoffs with an 11-inning 7-6 victory in Game 5.

1987 — The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5 and won their first American League pennant in 22 years. The Twins, with the worst road record of any pennant or division winner in history (29-52), took two of three in Detroit to win the best-of-7 playoffs in five games.

1993 — The Toronto Blue Jays, behind the strong pitching of Dave Stewart, beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 to win the American League pennant in six games.

2003 — Josh Beckett threw his first complete game in 51 career starts, allowing two hits and striking out 11, as Florida shut out Chicago 4-0 in Game 5 of the NLCS. Beckett tied an NLCS record for fewest hits allowed in a complete game.

2005 — The Chicago White Sox tied the AL championship series with a disputed 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski appeared to strike out against Angels reliever Kelvim Escobar to end the ninth inning, but plate umpire Doug Eddings ruled Angels catcher Josh Paul dropped the third strike and Pierzynski reached first base. Pablo Ozuna, who ran for Pierzynski, stole second and scored on Joe Crede’s double into the left-field corner.

2010 — Cliff Lee tossed another postseason gem and Texas won a playoff series for the first time, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in a decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. It was the first time in major league history that the road team had won every game in a postseason series.

2013 — Anibal Sanchez and four Detroit Tigers relievers came within two outs of the first combined no-hitter in postseason history, striking out 17 to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the AL championship series opener. Boston was hitless until Daniel Nava singled off Joaquin Benoit with one out in the ninth. Jhonny Peralta had an RBI single off Jon Lester in the sixth for the game’s only run.

2017 — Addison Russell drove in four runs, Wade Davis earned a seven-out save, and the Chicago Cubs reached their third NL Championship Series in a row by edging the Washington Nationals 9-8 in a thriller of a Game 5.

___

Oct. 13

1903 — The Boston Pilgrims won the first World Series, five games to three, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1914 — The Boston Braves completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, first in World Series history, with a 3-1 victory.

1921 — Art Nehf tossed a 1-0, four-hitter against the New York Yankees for the World Series title in eight games. The Giants scored their run in the first inning on an error by shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh.

1960 — Bill Mazeroski opened the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 victory and the World Series in seven games.

1971 — The first World Series night game was played in Pittsburgh with the Pirates beating Baltimore 4-3. Roberto Clemente had three hits for Pittsburgh.

1978 — New York third baseman Graig Nettles put on a fielding clinic and prevented seven runs as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 3 of the World Series. Nettles made four spectacular stops and gave the Yankees the first victory of the series.

1984 — Alan Trammell’s two home runs backed Jack Morris’ second complete game to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-2 victory and a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres in the World Series.

1993 — Tommy Greene of Philadelphia outpitched Greg Maddux and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to win the National League pennant in six games.

1996 — New York won its 34th American League pennant with a 6-4 victory over Baltimore. The Yankees took the ALCS 4-1 and went to the World Series for the first time since 1981.

1998 — The New York Yankees advanced to the World Series for a record 35th time after beating the Cleveland Indians 9-5 to win the AL championship series in six games.

2002 — Adam Kennedy hit his third homer of the game in the seventh inning and the Angels erupted for a 13-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins to win the AL championship series in five games and advance to the World Series for the first time in their 42-year history.

2007 — Manny Ramirez hit his 23rd postseason homer in Boston’s 13-6 11-inning loss to Cleveland. The two-run drive broke the playoff record he had shared with former New York Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams.

2012 — The New York Yankees lost the AL championship series opener and their captain when Derek Jeter broke his left ankle moments after Detroit’s Delmon Young doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th inning, giving the Tigers a 6-4 win.

2013 — David Ortiz revived the Red Sox with a tying grand slam in the eighth inning, then Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a winning single in the ninth that sent Boston past the Detroit Tigers 6-5 to even the AL championship series at 1-all.

2015 — The Chicago Cubs clinched a postseason series at Wrigley Field for the first time ever, getting home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 to win the NL Division Series in four games.

2018 — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 to even the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

___

Oct. 14

1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one.

1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and take the World Series in five games. Mule Haas’ two-run homer tied the game and Bing Miller’s RBI double won it.

1965 — Sandy Koufax tossed his second shutout to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins and the world championship in seven games.

1969 — New York’s Tommie Agee made two spectacular catches to save five runs and secure a 5-0 victory over Baltimore as the Mets took a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

1971 — Pittsburgh’s Nelson Briles threw a two-hitter against the Orioles for a 4-0 victory to give the Pirates a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

1972 — Oakland catcher Gene Tenace became the first player to hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats in the World Series, leading the Athletics to a 3-2 opening-game victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1975 — The Reds took a 2-1 lead in the World Series with a controversial 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox in Cincinnati. In the 10th, Reds pinch-hitter Ed Armbrister attempted a sacrifice bunt and bounced the ball in front of the plate. Catcher Carlton Fisk fielded the ball but collided with Armbrister and threw the ball into center while trying to force Cesar Geronimo at second. Geronimo went to third — and later scored the game-winning run — and Armbrister moved to second. Home plate umpire Larry Barnett ruled there was no interference despite heated protests by the Red Sox.

1976 — Chris Chambliss hit a ninth-inning home run off Kansas City’s Mark Littell to give the New York Yankees a 7-6 victory over the Royals and their first American League pennant since 1964.

1984 — Kirk Gibson hit two home runs to lead Detroit to an 8-4 victory and the World Series in five games over the San Diego Padres.

1985 — Ozzie Smith’s one-out, ninth-inning home run off Tom Niedenfuer gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 3-2 lead in the National League playoffs.

1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays became the first Canadian team to reach the Series with a 9-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 6 of the American League championship series.

2000 — Roger Clemens pitched a one-hitter and struck out an ALCS record 15 as the New York Yankees beat Seattle 5-0. Clemens tied the LCS record with San Francisco’s Livan Hernandez, who struck out 15 in Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS between Florida and Atlanta.

2003 — Steve Bartman, a Cubs fan, became a household name after reaching for a foul ball and deflecting a potential catch by Chicago outfielder Moises Alou in Game 6 of the NLCS. Chicago had a 3 games to 2 lead in the best of seven series and was leading Miami 3-0 in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. With one out and a man on second base, Miami’s Luis Castillo hit fly ball down the left field line which several fans along with Alou tried to catch. If Alou had caught the ball, the Cubs would have been four outs away from winning their first NL pennant since 1945. Instead the Marlins went on to score eight runs in the inning for an 8-3 victory and then won the series the next night.

2006 — Magglio Ordonez hit two home runs, including a series-ending, three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to lead Detroit to a 6-3 victory and a ALCS sweep of Oakland.

2015 — Jose Bautista wiped out the need for protests or umpire reviews with a three-run homer after three Texas Rangers errors for a 6-3 victory in the deciding Game 5 of the Division Series. Bautista’s homer capped an event-filled, 53-minute seventh inning that took a turn when Toronto catcher Russell Martin’s seemingly routine toss back to the pitcher deflected off batter Shin-Soo Choo and allowed the tiebreaking run to score.

___