Baseball

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
1908 — The Chicago Cubs won the NL pennant when Mordecai Brown beat Christy Mathewson 4-2 in the playoff of the disputed game Sept. 23 when Fred Merkle failed to touch second base.

1915 — The Philadelphia Phillies win their first World Series game, a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Grover Cleveland Alexander allowed one run on eight hits and two walks.

1921 — The New York Giants beat the New York Yankees 1-0 in the first “Subway Series” to take the World Series, five games to three. The only run of the game scored on a first-inning error by Yankees shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh.

1929 — Howard Ehmke, a surprise starter for the Philadelphia Athletics, struck out 13 Chicago Cubs to win the opening game of the World Series 3-1.

1939 — The New York Yankees took advantage of four errors to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 in 10 innings in Game 4 and win their fourth consecutive World Series. The Reds had a 4-2 lead going into the ninth inning.

1956 — Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for a 2-0 triumph over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Sal Maglie, the opposing pitcher, gave up five hits.

1961 — The Yankees’ Whitey Ford set a World Series record for consecutive scoreless innings by extending his streak to 32 innings in a 7-0 triumph over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 4.

1973 — Rusty Staub’s two home runs powered the New York Mets to a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds and a 2-1 lead in the NLCS. Pete Rose of the Reds and Bud Harrelson of the Mets scuffled at second base in the fifth inning after Rose slid hard.

1986 — Mike Scott equaled a playoff record with 14 strikeouts and threw a five-hitter as the Houston Astros defeated the New York Mets 1-0 in the first game of the NLCS. Glenn Davis opened the second inning with a home run off Dwight Gooden.

2000 — Bobby J. Jones pitched the sixth complete game one-hitter in postseason history as the Mets eliminated the Giants with a 4-0 win in Game 4 of their NL division series.

2011 — Chris Carpenter tossed a three-hitter to outpitch Roy Halladay, and St. Louis edged the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in the deciding Game 5 of their NL playoff series.

2016 — Travis Wood took over when starter Kyle Hendricks got hurt and became the first relief pitcher since 1924 to hit a postseason home run, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 for 2-0 NLDS lead.

2018 — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, David Freese came through again in the postseason and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the NLCS for the third year in a row, eliminating the Atlanta Braves with a 6-2 victory.

2018 — Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game, and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 16-1 to grab a 2-1 lead in the ALDS.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
