CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Energy transition to boost demand for copper, nickel over next decade: Macquarie

By Jacqueline Holman
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

The energy transition is due to have a dramatic structural impact on a number of metals markets, especially copper and nickel, in the next five to 10 years, Macquarie analysts said at an Oct. 7 metals media briefing. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

FEATURE: With US stock levels low, propane market prepares for winter shortage

Total US propane stocks concluded the annual summer build season well below the previous five-year average, fueling longstanding concerns among market participants of an inventory shortage coinciding with colder temperatures ushering in the annual increase in winter demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CHINA DATA: Fall in Sep oil product stocks likely to support independent refineries' Oct throughput

China's independent refineries' gasoil and gasoline stocks slumped in September as the growth in demand outpaced that of production, which in turn would help buoy these plants' throughput in October, data from local information provider JLC showed Oct.12. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Garvey
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Petroleum products unlikely to gain from India's coal woes, says FIPI

Gas not viable alternative at current prices: Platts Analytics. India's domestic demand for petroleum products is unlikely to rise sharply due to the current coal shortage as high gas and oil prices will restrict the commercial viability of fuel switching, while the end of the monsoon season will help to revive supply from mines, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry director general Ravinder Kumar Malhotra has told S&P Global Platts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Trade review: China's output, power cuts clear path for billet imports over recycled steel

China's billet imports to sustain into Q4 on output, power cuts. This report is part of the S&P Global Platts Metals Trade Review series, where we dig through datasets and digest some of the key trends in iron ore, alumina, steel and scrap, and metallurgical coal. We also explore what the next few months could bring, from supply and demand shifts, to new arbitrages, and to quality spread fluctuations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

UK nature needs almost 100 billion stg investment over next decade – report

LONDON (Reuters) – Tens of billions of pounds-worth of private investment will be needed for the United Kingdom to achieve the nature-related targets it has set as part of its climate change and biodiversity commitments, a report said on Tuesday. Commissioned by the Green Finance Institute (GFI), the report added...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Consortium plans 700-MW blue hydrogen project in Thames with Scottish CCS by 2027

A consortium of companies plans to develop a 700-MW low-carbon hydrogen production facility on the UK's Thames estuary, partnering with the Scottish Acorn carbon capture and storage project, the groups said in a statement Oct. 12. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Project Cavendish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Copper#Nickel Pig Iron
pv-magazine.com

Covid-19 recovery a “lost opportunity for the energy transition”

The 2021 edition of DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook was published this week, examining progress toward decarbonization of the entire energy sector. The report finds that worldwide, Covid-19 recovery and other stimulus policy packages have failed to address decarbonization as well – a major missed opportunity for the energy transition. “Covid-19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Listen: At the heart of COP26: The role of carbon markets

The landmark Paris Agreement was agreed back in 2015 with 29 different Articles. Almost all have been fleshed out, agreed upon and finalized - but Article 6 has not – given ongoing debates. And this Article's text will prove critical to how international voluntary carbon markets develop going forward – with these markets seeing unprecedented growth and interest as corporates take steps to address their carbon footprints.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

S&P Podcast: Piedmont aims to be North America's top lithium hydroxide source

Piedmont Lithium Inc. wants to be the largest North American source of lithium hydroxide, a key component in making electric vehicle batteries, company President and CEO Keith Phillips told S&P Global Market Intelligence's "Energy Evolution" podcast. The North Carolina-headquartered company is looking to build out operations from deposits of lithium-rich...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Cove Point Liquefaction starts back up following three weeks of maintenance

Cove Point Liquefaction in Maryland returned to service Oct. 12 following three weeks of scheduled maintenance at the LNG export terminal, according to an electronically-filed notice to customers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Feedgas demand rose to 717 MMcf/d on Oct. 12, based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
spglobal.com

Gulf fiscal breakeven oil prices to drop in 2022 on higher crude output, govt spending: IIF

Gulf economic growth to accelerate in 2022 on higher oil, gas output. The fiscal breakeven oil prices for the six Gulf states and other Middle East oil exporters needed to balance their budgets will be lower year on year in 2022, due to higher crude and gas production and limited government spending cuts, the Institute of International Finance said Oct. 11.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures score back-to-back settlements above the key $80 mark

U.S. oil futures settled above $80 a barrel on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, but global benchmark Brent crude ended the day modestly lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum. "Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.42 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record 12 per cent on Monday.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between rising post-pandemic energy demands...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

USDA scales down global wheat output, ending stocks projection for 2021-22

The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its global wheat output estimate in the marketing year 2021-22 to 775.9 million mt, down 4.4 million mt from 780.3 million mt a month ago, according to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released Oct. 12. Not registered?. Receive daily...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at highest in nearly a week

Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to mark their highest settlement in almost a week after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum and slightly lowered its economic growth outlook for this year. "Any data indicating economic slowdowns, including the IMF's latest update, are generally good for gold in that they imply further easy-money policies from central banks," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter. "That said, most of the IMF's downgrade was due to low-income developing countries, which aren't generally big demand sources for gold," he said. "In short, while the news is helping gold today somewhat, it shouldn't imply much of an effect on demand going forward." December gold climbed by $3.60, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,759.30 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their highest finish since Oct. 6, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy