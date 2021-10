Listen up, Bengals fans. When all is said and done, this Burrow guy may end up being alright. The second-year quarterback is no David Klingler, Jeff Blake, or Akili Smith — and that’s a good thing. Cincinnati fans have long sought a savior with a canon for an arm, and their team seems to have found one in Burrow, who’s showing the type of leadership not seen in the Cincy metropolitan area since Bob Huggins paced the sidelines at UC.

