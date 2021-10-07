CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond the boxscore – P7: Highs and lows

By Flashalytics
Cover picture for the articleCF% – 44.01%, SCF% – 44.63%, HDCF% – 34.66%, xGF% – 43.44%. It’s a Team Game – This review is going to resemble the first pre-season game against the Oilers, which really isn’t a compliment at this point. The team needs to be ramping up, although after their last pre-season game they don’t play for over a full week, but I digress – taking visible steps backwards this late in the pre-season just sucks to see from a fan perspective. The Flames will have that hopefully ironed out in a full week of intense practices after the starting roster is announced Oct. 11.

