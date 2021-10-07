Beyond the boxscore – P7: Highs and lows

We are so close to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, and the excitement can be felt all across The Hockey Writers. That includes the Blackhawks Banter crew, who had some preseason hockey games to watch and break down this past week. While there is no need to overreact to the results of exhibition hockey, these games do give us a glimpse at what we can be excited or concerned about heading into the regular season.

