CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The ‘Battlefield 2042’ beta leaves five big questions unanswered

By Mike Hume
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battlefield franchise is back, running its prerelease beta from Oct. 6 through Oct. 10. After taking players back in time to World War I with the gorgeous and cinematic “Battlefield 1” and then World War II with the utterly forgettable “Battlefield 5,” the series goes back to the future with “Battlefield 2042,” set following a climate-related cataclysm that has reshaped the Earth and erased national borders.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Open Beta for 'Battlefield 2042' starts October 6

Well, it looks like those recent Battlefield 2042 rumors were true, as its open beta begins Oct. 6 and runs until Oct. 9 next month. Anybody that pre-orders Battlefield 2042 or is an EA Play member will have access to the beta and can start preloading it on Oct. 5 to ensure everything is good to go once the servers are live.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Battlefield 2042 beta dates officially announced

Following the full game’s recent delay into November, users can now expect to play the Battlefield 2042 beta beginning October 6 with pre-loads being enabled October 5. There is an early access period running from October 6 to 7 with the open beta taking place between October 8 to 9. Early Access eligibility applies to anyone who has pre-ordered the game or existing EA Play subscribers. Keep in mind that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also includes EA Play as part of its price tag. The start time for everything, including the pre-load is 7:00 UTC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta PC System Requirements Revealed

The Battlefield 2042 Beta is right around the corner now but you’ll need to check the system requirements to see if your PC can play it!. Battlefield 2042 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and even if the development has been in trouble for a while, players still can’t wait to get their hands on the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 beta dates confirmed for next week

The Battlefield 2042 beta dates have been confirmed for next week. In a new press release, EA and DICE confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on October 8 on all supported platforms, and that players who pre-ordered the game will be able to access the beta two days early, starting October 6 at 00:00 PT/03:00 ET/08:00 BST. The announcement corroborates two recent leaks, one from Chinese streaming service Bilibili, and another from Origin. The beta will be available for pre-load from October 5, and will come to an end on the morning of October 10.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield#Weather#Portal#Orbital#Post
PC Gamer

The Battlefield 2042 beta reminded me why I love Battlefield

I was running around a missile hangar when an overly eager teammate kool-aid-manned through the wall next to me to escape a helicopter, sending me into a millisecond-long spiral of terror, relief, and laughter. "Hell yeah," I thought, "finally a proper Battlefield game." There was a time when a new...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How to Download & Install Battlefield 2042 Beta

After the delay a few weeks ago, the Battlefield 2042 open beta finally begins this week, but downloading the beta to jump in and test it out isn't that simple. We've got all the details you need on how to do so. How to Get Access. First things first, it's...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

8 Minutes Of Gameplay From Battlefield 2042 Beta

EA has launched the Battlefield 2042 beta, allowing players to dive into the hugely anticipated all-out warfare Conquest mode. We had an early look at the game during a hands-on preview event with three hours of gametime prior to the beta's launch, so we put together this highlight reel of over 8 minutes of Battlefield 2042 gameplay from the beta.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 beta build is "a few months old"

The Battlefield 2042 beta is a "few months old," developer EA DICE has claimed. Just below, you can see a few tweets from an EA DICE community manager posted earlier this week. In response to the various bugs and other technical issues that players have reported in the Battlefield 2042 beta this week, the developer has tried to assuage fears of the quality of the game, by reassuring players that this version of the game is a few months old.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World War II
GamesRadar+

Check out Battlefield 3 classes inside the Battlefield 2042 beta

A Battlefield 2042 player discovered a way to spawn Battlefield 3 classes into the recent beta. YouTube user Lucapook uploaded a video showing off five classes that weren't included in the beta themselves, but which thanks to a bug were visible via the Battlefield Portal. Lucapook says a total of 35 classes were featured in the portal, but they were only able to pull five of them through into the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy