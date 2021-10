The past year and a half of remote work have yielded mixed results for organizations trying to improve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Remote work exacerbated many existing inequities; for example, one reason that Covid disproportionately affected communities of color is because people of color are less likely to be in remote-friendly jobs. But some traditionally marginalized employees felt that conditions improved, such as some parents who were able to spend more time with their children and some people with disabilities or chronic health issues who no longer had to navigate workplace accommodations.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 16 HOURS AGO