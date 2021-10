The girls basketball team shot well against Carman-Ainsworth in a very close battle to earn Lapeer the win, 47-46. Lapeer led most of the way but Carman kept the game close with one of their players leading all scorers with 28 points. For the Lightning, Maddison White and Kaylee Whitney led with 11 points each while Jayla Holiday and Madeline Franckowiac chipped in 8 points a piece. The team looks to Grand Blanc West on Monday on the road for their next win. Great victory Lightning and keep playing hard!

LAPEER, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO