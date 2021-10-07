Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 7
First hour: Is Instagram a unique threat to teenage girls?. Is Instagram a unique threat to teenage girls? Internal Facebook documents indicate that the company realizes how much damage the platform can do. Some leading psychologists have argued that we are reaching a public health crisis that threatens girls specifically. Others have pushed back, arguing that body image issues have always existed for teenage girls. Our guests explore the issues:www.wxxinews.org
