Glendale man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, dumping his body
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An 18-year-old man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, shot and killed him, and then dumped his body in the desert on Wednesday, police said. According to court documents, Jerssen Perez waited outside of his ex's house near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive for 19-year-old Oscar Ortega around 2:30 a.m. When Ortega walked outside to leave, that's when Perez kidnapped him at gunpoint, police said.www.azfamily.com
