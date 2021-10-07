Culture Trip Week 0

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Charlie Scott-Haynes
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd we are officially back! It might be strange coming back to Cambridge and seeing more than just the head and shoulders of your supervisor (or just their forehead when they haven’t quite figured out how cameras work), but we can’t wait to get started again!. Coming back into uni...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The week in audio: Front Row; Add to Playlist; This Cultural Life; White Mischief; A Home of Our Own

Radio 4’s new arts shuffle began last week – shall we call it Culture Come Dancing? No, perhaps not – with the fabulous Tom Sutcliffe alternating with the equally excellent Samira Ahmed to host Front Row. We lose the other two regular hosts, Kirsty Lang and John Wilson (Wilson has been given his own interview show, see below). As Sutcliffe and Ahmed have been Front Row-ing for a while, everything feels pretty familiar, although Lang’s enthusiasm for visual arts and Wilson’s extensive pop knowledge will be missed. Front Row has been given extra time, so the four items covered on each show get deeper analysis and appreciation. Fine.
The Tab

This is the true story which inspired Netflix’s Maid

Maid is Netflix’s latest drama series telling the story of a young single mother raising her daughter in poverty and it turns out it was actually inspired by the true story of one woman and her daughter. In the Netflix series Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, leaves her abusive partner...
brooklynbased.com

October Culture Calendar

Rabbit rabbit and happy October, everybody! We may not be fully back to the frenzied cacophony of our pre-COVID lives yet, but at least Halloween is decidedly back on this year — not only is the Village Parade happening again, but more importantly so is my favorite annual event, the Great Pupkin dog costume contest in Fort Greene Park. There are lots of “returning to some semblance of a social life” developments afoot: museums, restaurants, bars, theaters, and concert venues are blazing ahead full steam, and there are suddenly a lot more options available to us than were afforded during the maddening Groundhog Day we were trapped in at this time last year. That said, I can’t say I’m clamoring to be indoors with a lot of strangers just yet, especially those unwilling to put forth a modicum of effort to protect themselves and others from harm. So, it’s a halting, timid reentry, but it’s a reentry nonetheless, and that is reason to celebrate, as is the return of the good stuff that normally marks this time of year, like apple-picking and the leaves turning and taking a hiatus from air conditioning units in favor of a nighttime breeze through an open window. Apart from those minor autumn miracles, here are some of the cultural events that I’m looking forward to this month, and not just as merciful antidotes to my rampant anxiety (although, let’s face it, that part doesn’t hurt, either).
Tufts Daily

For the Culture: Pop culture flirts with intimacy

Last year, I observed “the arrival of colorful knitwear with intricate patterns, landscapes and famous artwork” and predicted they would be paired with “’70s printed designs” in 2021. Although I have not seen as many Renaissance paintings knitted into clothing as I would have liked, there has blossomed a homely new connection between streetwear and knitwear. While streetwear was never against knitwear, it hardly employed the material — growing from skater culture, streetwear material primarily comprised denim and nylon. However, streetwear’s appreciation (and borderline obsession) with vintage clothing has burgeoned as the formerly “grandma” material has permeated the community.
The Tab

Review: Bull at the Corpus Playroom

Week 0 shows face some daunting prospects: rehearsals across the Summer, a staggered return to Cambridge and the usual fight for rehearsal space. Director Ilona Sell and her team, however, seem to have navigated these trials with ease and have returned to live theatre with a brilliant performance of Bull.
The Tab

Cherish and enjoy these behind the scenes photos of the Squid Game cast being besties

If you haven’t already binged Squid Game then what are you doing with your life?? Yeah sure, I might be in a state of sadness right now having finished it but I don’t see that as an excuse for anyone not to watch it. But if you have finished it then you’ll appreciate these stunning Squid Game behind the scenes photos of the cast being best mates. This will help make the pain go away, I promise. Cherish, love and enjoy these iconic Squid Game behind the scenes photos and the Squid shaped hole in your heart will be full again.
The Tab

We spoke to Cambridge student directors for their best tips for applying to Cambridge theatre

Cambridge theatre is back in business! With the new academic year starting, new talent is sure to appear in droves. But the world of Cambridge theatre can seem daunting to someone on the outside, whether that is because you are trying something completely new, diving into the endless Facebook pages dedicated to the arts, or hoping to direct the show of your dreams.
The Tab

This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s Maid from

Netflix’s latest limited drama series Maid tells the gripping and heartbreaking story of a single mother escaping an abusive home and trying to raise her daughter whilst also working as a maid. Maid is full of stunning scenery, occasionally lighthearted moments and features an incredible cast, with many featuring in previous Netflix series.
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
