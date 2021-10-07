Culture Trip Week 0

Rabbit rabbit and happy October, everybody! We may not be fully back to the frenzied cacophony of our pre-COVID lives yet, but at least Halloween is decidedly back on this year — not only is the Village Parade happening again, but more importantly so is my favorite annual event, the Great Pupkin dog costume contest in Fort Greene Park. There are lots of “returning to some semblance of a social life” developments afoot: museums, restaurants, bars, theaters, and concert venues are blazing ahead full steam, and there are suddenly a lot more options available to us than were afforded during the maddening Groundhog Day we were trapped in at this time last year. That said, I can’t say I’m clamoring to be indoors with a lot of strangers just yet, especially those unwilling to put forth a modicum of effort to protect themselves and others from harm. So, it’s a halting, timid reentry, but it’s a reentry nonetheless, and that is reason to celebrate, as is the return of the good stuff that normally marks this time of year, like apple-picking and the leaves turning and taking a hiatus from air conditioning units in favor of a nighttime breeze through an open window. Apart from those minor autumn miracles, here are some of the cultural events that I’m looking forward to this month, and not just as merciful antidotes to my rampant anxiety (although, let’s face it, that part doesn’t hurt, either).

