Better Things: Season Five? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the FX cable channel, Better Things stars Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward, Celia Imrie, Rebecca Metz, and Alysia Reiner. A divorced woman without a filter, Sam Fox (Adlon) is doing her best to raise her three daughters — teenager Max (Madison), eccentric Frankie (Alligood), and spicy Duke (Edward). She also has to keep an eye out on her mother, Phil (Imrie). Sam fills the roles of dad, referee, and the cops, as well. If only she could find a little time to live her own life, too.

The upcoming fifth season of Pamela Adlon’s acclaimed FX comedy-drama Better Things will be its last. Ordered last year, Season 5 is filming for a 2022 premiere. “I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”
