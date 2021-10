Even though we’re sliding into hoodie and combat boot season, there’s always time for a Culver’s Concrete Mixer. Who says frozen custard is just for the summer? With flavors that are super creamy and made in-restaurant daily, it’s understandable why it’s better than ice cream. When you visit your local Culver’s, there’s no way you can resist creating the ultimate mix-in combination that reminds you of a special time in your life; maybe from your childhood or even a person you never want to forget—your favorite mix-ins surely have a story to tell. So we grabbed a few editors to share the stories behind their favorite candies, cookies, and treats to mix into their frozen custard to create fun and unique Culver’s Concretes combinations.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO