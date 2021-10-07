How KFC's head chef taps his food science, nutrition and culinary expertise
As he celebrates one year as head chef at KFC, Chris Scott is poised to put his culinary stamp on new menu items and line extensions. Scott believes his customers are ready for innovation, but his philosophy is that while you can change flavor or format, you can’t change both at the same time. And you have to give people something familiar to grab onto. He’s eager to explore the wide array of Indian spices, flavors from Africa and plant-based chicken platforms, and to put his varied background in food science, nutrition and the restaurant industry to work.www.foodservicedirector.com
