Miami, FL

Miami International Piano Festival 2021-2022 Season

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MiamiInternational Piano Festival is back again and will debut several of the most talented up and coming musicians!. The international talent will enthrall classical music lovers at several world-class venues around Miami-Dade and Broward and through the creation of its state-of-the-art Virtual Platform. It will give the organization Global and International exposure and unique opportunities for the artists, the audience, and classical music lovers.

