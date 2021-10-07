CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mai-Kai update we've been waiting for!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are so excited to share that one of our favorite restaurants, Mai-Kai, will be reopening! The Thornton family has announced the new joint venture with the Barlington Group. Barlington Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development company focused on growing unique and eclectic legacy businesses that give their communities character, and Mad Room Hospitality, the proprietors of iconic establishments such as Ball and Chain, Los Altos and Taquerias El Mexicano.

NBC Miami

Historic Polynesian-Themed Mai-Kai Restaurant to Reopen in South Florida

South Florida's historic Polynesian-themed Mai-Kai restaurant will be making a comeback after flood damage forced its closure last year. The Thornton family, who has owned and operated the iconic restaurant in Oakland Park since 1956, announced Wednesday that they've found investors to help them reopen. Download our app for iOS...
FLORIDA STATE
therealdeal.com

Little Havana developer buys stake in shuttered Mai Kai restaurant

A Miami-based developer of nightlife and restaurant projects in Little Havana is breaking out his tiki torches in Broward County. A joint venture among companies with ties to Bill Fuller and the family that owns Mai Kai restaurant paid $7.5 million for the shuttered tourist and locals hangout in Oakland Park, according to records. A Fuller entity, Tiki Real Estate LLC, took out a $6 million mortgage with American National Bank.
MIAMI, FL
