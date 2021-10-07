The Mai-Kai update we've been waiting for!
We are so excited to share that one of our favorite restaurants, Mai-Kai, will be reopening! The Thornton family has announced the new joint venture with the Barlington Group. Barlington Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development company focused on growing unique and eclectic legacy businesses that give their communities character, and Mad Room Hospitality, the proprietors of iconic establishments such as Ball and Chain, Los Altos and Taquerias El Mexicano.www.cultureowl.com
Comments / 0