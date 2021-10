Strut into WMODA to see Stern’s Stilettos, a fabulous exhibition of glass shoes by Miami artist, Rob Stern. The show was inspired by his wife’s obsession and collection of shoes, including Manola Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Alexander McQueen. This one-of-a-kind installation featuring 50 different glass shoes attempts to capture and reflect some of the many moods and moments in a woman’s life.