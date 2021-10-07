Philbrook 'BIG Show' drop off this weekend

Lauren Hibit, FeedMore WNY creative director says they are so excited about the Wallk Off Hunger event this weekend. They kick things off this Friday evening with a kick-off party at Evans Bank headquarters in Williamsville. DJ Milk will be there and there will also be refreshments and entertainment. You can do your walk right there and pick up your walk packet. If Friday doesn’t work for you, there are several meet-up locations on Saturday throughout their four-county service area, or you can create your own DIY route if you want to walk in your neighborhood and it works better for your schedule. Lauren says even though you won’t be walking with the group you will still get your goodie bag and t-shirt, you will be able to have access to the raffles and online auction.

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO