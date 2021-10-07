Philbrook 'BIG Show' drop off this weekend

ABOVE: Members of the Pocono Olde Tyme Farm Equipment Association held their annual memorial tractor pull fundraiser Saturday at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert. Proceeds from this year's event will go to the family of Dalton O. Davidson, who died Aug. 25. The fundraiser included the tractor pulls, food and raffle prizes. The association had 87 paid hooks, ran out of food and overall had a great day at their fundraiser, according to association President Dennis Borger. For a gallery from the event, visit www.tnonline.com. RIGHT: Steve Crane, of Bangor, was one of many participants at a memorial tractor pull. Crane, a member of the association for 15 years, was pleased with his first of two pulls using his 1949 Oliver 66 in the 3,500-pound class. STACI L. GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
