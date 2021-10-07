CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philbrook 'BIG Show' drop off this weekend

By James D. Watts Jr.
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung artists wanting to have their work be part of the Philbrook Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibit, “The BIG Show,” may drop off their finished pieces at the museum this weekend. Hours for “The BIG Show Drop Off” are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10, at the museum, 2727 S....

tulsaworld.com

