LOOK: Ole Miss to offer free popcorn for game against Arkansas

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin speaks, the fans are usually rewarded with some excellent content. This time, they are getting an even bigger reward.

The first 5,000 fans to visit select stands at Saturday’s home contest against Arkansas will receive free popcorn, a tribute to last weekend’s “get your popcorn ready” comment from their head coach.

After this week’s popcorn delivery to Kiffin’s office, he may have enough popcorn to supply the whole stadium.

On Thursday morning, the Ole Miss head coach tweeted a photo of a plethora of popcorn products presumably sent to his office by Alabama and Ole Miss fans. He thanked them for their hospitality, and even called out his offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, telling him to “remember [to plug the] microwave in” next time.

Ole Miss failed to score in the first half and ultimately fell 42-21 to the nation’s No. 1 team. They were held to just 291 yards of total offense, by far the lowest total in Kiffin’s 14-game tenure in Oxford.

The thoughtful thank you is a response to a pregame interview Kiffin did with CBS’ Jamie Erdahl on Saturday.

Kiffin later apologized for the seemingly harsh stop to the conversation which involved him tossing his headset at the camera prior to running over to his team. Erdahl has since said she took no offense to the comment and found it to be made-for-tv content.

Top-20 showdown in Oxford this weekend

Arkansas has won five of the last seven games between the SEC West foes, and Ole Miss is currently on a 1-7 streak against the spread against the Razorbacks. Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season, and this is the first time they are both ranked for their matchup since 2016.

While his Heisman Trophy stock dropped dramatically after his Alabama performance, Matt Corral is still one of the nation’s top passers with a 69.6% completion percentage and 177.3 passer rating.

Arkansas’ run defense is the third worst in the SEC, so Corral plus the running back trio of Henry Parrish Jr., Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner will be a big test.

The Rebels are a 5.5-point favorite for ESPN’s noon ET game.