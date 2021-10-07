CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Was Open-Ended For A Reason

By Claire Epting
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Post-credits scenes are a staple of the Marvel movie genre, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has one that is sending fans into a frenzy. The scene, which technically arrived mid-credits, sets up a face-off between Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man. This is huge for the future of the Venom franchise, although it opens up more questions than it answers. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Andy Serkis explained his reasoning behind the shocking scene, and what it means for the MCU.

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
Polygon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s after-credits scene, explained

Between the outstanding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the enjoyable original Venom, and its pretty great sequel, Sony’s third try at a Spider-Man universe is off to a strong start. But like any great sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has much grander ambitions for Sony’s franchise. Just before the credits,...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Let's talk about that universe-shaking 'Venom 2' credits scene

Whatever you think of Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," there is one scene that will shake the universe of Marvel fans. What does it all mean? Here's your final warning to stop reading now if you haven't seen the movie and don't want its biggest reveal spoiled. Duck and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Marvel#Mcu
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene Sets Up Major Marvel Crossover

Does Venom 2 have a credits scene? Spoiler warning for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in theaters Thursday. Worlds collide when Spider-Man villains Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) clash in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the next chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Full spoilers ahead. A post-credits scene sets up another showdown between archenemies when the expanding "Venom-verse" sinks its teeth into the Multiverse, revealing a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it's going to explode your brain.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Things To Know About Venom And Spider-Man’s Comic Book History Following Let There Be Carnage's End Credits Scene

Spoiler Alert: Be warned, there are SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage sprinkled throughout this story. Stop now if you don’t want anything ruined. Of all the great villains Spider-Man has fought over the years, few, if any, are as closely connected to the iconic Marvel superhero than Venom. Dating back to the introduction of the symbiote in Marvel Comics in the 1980s, the supervillain was created when the alien organism bonded with Peter Parker’s rival Eddie Brock. The character has quite a history with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, one that has seen the two characters cross paths multiple occasions and even teaming up against common enemies on various occasions.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

Marvel's What If...? team unpacks that finale ending and post-credits scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season 1 finale of Marvel's What If...?. In true Marvel fashion, What If...? kept delivering the shocking twists all the way until after the credits rolled in the season 1 finale. After The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) finally decided to interfere and brought together...
TV SERIES
98.3 The KEY

DC FanDome Trailer Teases New Looks at ‘The Batman’ and ’Flash’

Last year’s DC FanDome gave us our first glimpses of DC Comics movies like The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad. Only that last movie has been released to date, which means that with this year’s FanDome — which airs online later this month — we should expect new trailers and teases of the other three, plus everything else Warner Bros. has coming up from the world of DC.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Spinoff Could Feature A Mystical Comic Book Location

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans understandably lost their minds yesterday when it was announced that WandaVision‘s instant fan favorite Agatha Harkness wasn’t just getting her own Disney Plus spinoff, but the Primetime Emmy nominee and all-round scene-stealer had also inked an overall deal with the studio that will see her recur across the entire film and television slate.
COMICS
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals How Many Post-Credits Scenes There Are

Marvel Studios fans should stick around for a while after seeing Eternals. Speaking to Fandango, director Chloé Zhao confirmed that the film has not one but two post-credits scenes and that both are surprising and important. "Yes! Don't just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you," she says. This comes as tickets for the film are now on sale, the first clip from the movie hit the internet, and a featurette teased that movie will dig into the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
The Independent

Andy Serkis on his love of directing, working with Tom Hardy, and being creative

Andy Serkis is no stranger to creatures. The British actor has been globally acclaimed for his pioneering use of motion capture and CGI as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings and as Caesar in the Planet Of The Apes films, as well as playing Snoke in Star Wars. But the next creatures he’s tackling are as a director, not an actor, and they carry with them the weight of expectation.He steps into the director’s chair for the Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster helmed by Ruben Fleischer Serkis, whose previous directing...
CELEBRITIES
geekculture.co

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Mid-Credits Scene Makes Perfect Multiversal Sense

The mid-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage will have your spidey senses tingling – and in a good way. Spoiler warning! We will be discussing the mid-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you’ve yet to watch the movie, feel free to come back to this article again after watching. Else, keep reading!
MOVIES
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy