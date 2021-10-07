CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Beta Stocks Still Leading US Equity Factor Returns This Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares with the highest beta-risk continue to top the US factor race in 2021 by a wide margin, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta (SPHB) is holding on to a substantial lead via a 32.0% gain so far in 2021 through yesterday’s close (Oct. 6). Although the fund has been treading water for the last several months, no other factor ETF has challenged SPHB’s year-to-date front-runner status.

