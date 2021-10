Edna Fadden passed away in Auburn on Monday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of ninety-three following a brief illness. Edna was born in Poland on March 8, 1928, the daughter of Victor and Anna Stevens and the older sister of Victor and Charles Stevens. She graduated from Bridgton High School in 1946, and then went on to graduate from Nasson College in 1948 with a degree in Secretarial Science.

BRIDGTON, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO