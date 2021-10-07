CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monopoly Has a New ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Edition, So Break Out the Fruit Wine for Game Night

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking out a board game might not be at the top of your list of things to do on a Friday night, but allow us to try to change your mind. If you’re a fellow bébé or disgruntled pelican, you absolutely need the new Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Edition. Now you can welcome Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose into your home and enjoy tidbits from the beloved Canadian TV series via board game.

