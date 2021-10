WINLOCK — Experience made all the difference in Wednesday’s Central 2B matchup between Toledo and Winlock. The experience Riverhawks, led by a five-goal performance from Marina Smith, dismantled the inexperienced Cardinals 8-1. “It was a good win,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “The girls came out here and knew that we had to be competitive right out of the gate. We’ve been working really hard making sure that we keep getting better every practice and that we keep improving every aspect of the game.”

WINLOCK, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO