Christina Beach, Ward 4

How are you related to the Indianola community? What groups, organizations and activities do you participate in and why?. I have been a part of the Indianola community my entire life. I was raised here, went to Indianola Schools, raised my own children here, and now my grand children are being raised here. I work here, we have a family business here. This very community is ingrained in every part of my life, and it is a large part of who I am as a person today.