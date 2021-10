Americans are bringing guns to airports in record numbers, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has said.In 2021 up until 3 October, TSA officers have caught 4,495 firearms at checkpoints, setting a 20-year record even though three months are remaining in the calendar year and fewer passengers travelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The record surpasses the 2019 tally for the whole year: 4,432.“TSA officers discovered 11 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints per million passengers screened so far in 2021. This compares to 5 firearms per million passengers in 2019,” the agency said in a statement.“The...

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO