These days it’s easier to find a Super Hero, Disney Princess or even Big Foot to surprise your kid on their birthday. It’s often met with happiness, curiosity and if you are surprising your child with a visit from Big Foot than there’s about a 100% chance they’ll become overcome by fear and panic. Refer back to my blog from a couple of weeks if you want to see true fear. Fear doesn’t exist in one little girl who had a birthday recently. Her Mom invited family and friends to their little birthday gathering. Her little girl was showered with gifts, balloons and surprised by Michael Myers. Apparently the four year-old is a HUGE fan and she was extremely excited when she saw him. It’s actually really sweet, and still a little creepy, haha. Watch below.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO