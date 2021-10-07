REET Cut Off Marks 2021 Rajasthan REET Result Date

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has finally released the date of the REET 2021 exam. Thus we finally now have the exam scheduled on 26th Sept. Therefore the candidates who were finally waiting long for the same can now check and download the admit card for the same. The forms of the REET/ Rajasthan Eligibility Examinations for Teachers were out in June- July . However the exam was scheduled earlier but was then postponed.