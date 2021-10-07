Texas Nurse Practitioners recognizes El Pasoan
Texas Nurse Practitioners, the state association for nurse practitioners, has awarded Dulce Senclair its 2021 Student Leadership Award, which is given to a dedicated Texas nurse practitioner student who demonstrates excellence in academic performance, service and leadership. The El Paso native is a recent graduate of the inaugural psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. As a doctoral student, Senclair focused her work on developing mental health programs for patients impacted by trauma. As a part of her doctoral project, she collaborated with the El Paso Police Department to develop pilot mental health programs for police officers.www.elpasoinc.com
