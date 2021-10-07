CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about ORIC. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in ORIC. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR)

CMFTomato (91.78) Submitted: 8/7/2018 8:46:54 PM :. Facing the threat of generic Advair, but also a lot of debt on the balance sheet, forcing GSK to put a lot of their profits toward interest payments. Yet their dividend is one of the highest among their industry peers. This is great for shareholders hanging on for the dividend but not such great news for the long-term growth of the stock. Therefore, underperform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

ChemoCentryx, Inc.

Read the most recent pitches from players about CCXI. Part of a broader pick of micro cap biotechs with encouraging preliminary clinical trial data and significant upside. CarlosDK (23.20) Submitted: 10/11/2013 6:10:43 AM :. Start Price: $10.20 NASDAQ:CCXI Score: +201.76. BraveoBevo. Recs. 0. Chemdawg (28.33) Submitted: 10/7/2013 7:03:35 PM :
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Allogene Therapeutics Inc

Read the most recent pitches from players about ALLO. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in ALLO.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Oric#Wall Street#Bear
Motley Fool

Reaves Utility, Inc.me Fund

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about UTG. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in UTG. Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Sonic Automotive, Inc.

Getting ready to release profits and sales have been very good. I am very familiar with this company, and will continue to ride the upswing! Bought 30k shares at a little over a buck in 08, (the same day Paul Rusnak of Rusnak Automotive bought FOUR MILLION shares!) and sold them at a 10. Bought back in much smaller position at 11.10 and am sitting on a two bagger as I write this. BUT BE CAREFUL! This Company is run as the Smith Family's personal Fiefdom...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Motley Fool

Top Dividend Mutual Funds

Dividend stocks often make excellent investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically outperformed the S&P 500 with significantly less volatility. That's because the dividend income is a meaningful contributor to a stock's total return (share price appreciation plus dividends). However, with so many companies making dividend payments, it can be...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Is Crypto Riskier Than Stocks?

Here's why investors in digital currencies need to be extra cautious. You'll often hear that there's no such thing as a risk-free investment, and there's a lot of truth to that. The reality is that even so-called safe investments like bonds can hurt investors. Bond issuers can default on their interest payments or fail to repay bondholders their principal investments. Granted, those are fairly rare occurrences, but they do happen from time to time.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SAP U.S. stock ticks up as cloud revenue pushes outlook higher

U.S. shares of SAP SE (SAP) rose in the extended session Tuesday after the enterprise software company said strong momentum in its cloud computing segment is allowing it to raise its outlook for the year. American depositary receipts of Germany-based SAP rose 2.2% after hours, following a 0.4% decline to close the regular session at $134.63. The company said that cloud services revenue rose 20% in the third quarter to 2.39 billion euros, raising total revenue to 6.84 billion euros. As a result, SAP now expects cloud revenue for the year of 9.4 billion to 9.6 billion euros, up from its previous forecast range of 9.3 billion to 9.5 billion. Cloud and software revenue for the year is now expected to be 23.8 billion to 24.2 billion euros, up from a previous forecast of 23.6 billion to 24 billion euros.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy