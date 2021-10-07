CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Social Security Statement gets a redesign

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

The Social Security Administration announced a redesign to the Social Security Statement. The Social Security Statement lays out benefit eligibility, provides personalized retirement benefit estimates, earnings records and key points about benefits. The redesign, which was announced by acting commission of social security Kilolo Kijakazi, was done in an effort...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That’s because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it’s harder to make the case for widespread aid.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Ssa
The Motley Fool

Are You on Track for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

Only a small percentage of Americans gets the maximum benefit. Whether you're on track depends on your income. Your age when you claim benefits also matters. Social Security's maximum benefit in 2021 is a generous $3,895 per month. Receiving a whopping $46,740 in monthly retirement benefits would be a dream come true for many people as this money, when combined with savings, could easily provide a comfortable lifestyle.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1

Social Security Administration

COLA could be revealed this week by Social Security Administration, how much more money will you get?. COLA is the cost of living adjustment that is made to social security recipients every year to make sure people receive enough after inflation. The increase is decided on using data provided by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and ...
BUSINESS
Orange Leader

Ask Rusty – If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

Dear Rusty: I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Should You Insure Against Social Security Going Bust?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of the Social Security system. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 Social Security Survey found that 71% of people worry the 86-year-old program will run out of funding in their lifetimes, while a considerable percentage of millennials and Gen X-ers believe they’ll never get anything from it.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Social Security Isn't as Unreliable as You Think

Social Security's trust funds are running out of money, but that isn't the only source of the program's revenue. Dedicated taxes provide the majority of Social Security's funding, and those are expected to continue even if the trust funds empty. Social Security remains a very popular program, and it is...
BUSINESS
greensboro.com

Is Social Security Failing Our Nation's Seniors?

Whether you're already retired or plan to retire at some point in the future, the chances are high that you'll be reliant on Social Security to some varied degree to make ends meet during your golden years. Back in April, national pollster Gallup surveyed nonretirees to gauge how reliant they...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy