Wolf Trap 50th Anniversary Gala

My Dad’s Shepherd’s Pie is a classic, nostalgic recipe and one I have made countless times since I started my blog but it took me awhile to share it here. I think my reasons are that 1.) It is very personal, and 2.) It is never quite the same each time. I just make it from memory and vary certain ingredients depending on my mood or my pantry/fridge. It is personal because my dad made Shepherd’s Pie a lot when I was a kid, and it’s one of those recipes I make when I’m really missing him (he spends most of his time in far-away lands). It’s reliable, inexpensive, I love making it, the leftovers are the best, and it is a real crowd-pleaser. To me, Classic Shepherd’s Pie is the essence of comfort food and true comfort cooking.

