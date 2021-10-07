CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Trap 50th Anniversary Gala

By Kate Oczypok
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 25, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts celebrated 50 years with a gala of cocktails and an al fresco dinner on their newly renovated outdoor pavilions. After dinner, guests enjoyed a private concert by the Avett Brothers and an after party with drinks and dancing under the stars. All photos by Tony Powell.

