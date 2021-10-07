Better Together Moorestown Community Survey

Project is part of the city’s research and branding initiative. Earlier this year, Newport News launched an intensive research initiative focused on discovering and defining the assets and qualities that make the city unique in the region. Through this community-wide effort, Newport News will create a unified message and communications strategy that highlights the city’s distinct attributes. Community engagement is critical in this process. To ensure the new city brand captures the city’s diversity and unique offerings, Newport News has launched a survey. The questionnaire has been carefully crafted to determine the city’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities. The survey is available online in English and Spanish at www.shareNNva.com and will remain open until October 31. Individuals of all ages who live, work, visit, or attend school in Newport News are invited to respond, as are those who feel a connection to the city and want to offer feedback. To ensure everyone has the opportunity for their voices to be heard, print copies of the survey are available at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers, as well as the Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Avenue) and the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center (550 30th Street). Community members without broadband access are encouraged to visit one of the sites to complete the survey. English and Spanish versions of the survey are available at each location. Newport News has partnered with Jacksonville-based North Star Place Branding + Marketing on this project. In addition to the survey, North Star is conducting focus groups, interviews, phone conversations and virtual meetings to engage with the community. To get involved and track the project’s progress, visit https://www.ShareNNVA.com. Visit the Newport News Television YouTube page to view a video highlighting the project.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO