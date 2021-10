Sling & Stone may not be a large network, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in purposeful, niche work for some of ANZ’s most promising start-ups. It’s also a model agency which others can look to when it comes to cultivating a healthy, happy work environment. At the core of this modern management style is Vuki Vujasinovic (pictured above), an empathetic leader who took a three-month pay cut last year to ensure that his entire team went without redundancies, pay cuts, and furloughs. Just last month, the agency announced that it was acquired by VCCP Business, resulting in a combined technology billing of US$40 million.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO