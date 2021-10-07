Do you have a strange fear?
Do you have a fear of something odd or weird? Cotton balls? Barbie dolls? Red Balloons? Tell us your strange or phobia that might be interesting. Call 208-534-9957. I am TERRIFIED of Moths. Like hit the deck on my front step once with arms full of groceries. Bailed out of my car car on 17th street once when a suicidal moth came in my sunroof, (guy next to me had a good laugh at my expense) like they might as well be flying rat/snake/spiders….localnews8.com
