Global Hop Marketer BarthHaas Constitutes First Board of Directors
BarthHaas has appointed Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp and Dr. Philipp Ramin as external members of its newly established board of directors. By creating this board, which will commence its activities in the fourth quarter of 2021, the global hops marketer is further preparing the ground for generational change. The board of directors comprises Mirja Steinkamp and Philipp Ramin along with the partners Stephan Barth and Alexander Barth. “We are delighted and proud to have two established experts in their fields such as Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp and Dr. Philipp Ramin on board with us. As a financial expert, Dr. Steinkamp will contribute comprehensive experience in operational company management and as a member of the board of directors in capital-market-oriented and family-run companies,” emphasizes Regine Barth, managing partner of the BarthHaas Group. “In Dr. Ramin, the board of directors gains an entrepreneur who has made a name for himself predominantly through his work in digital competence development.”www.brewbound.com
Comments / 0