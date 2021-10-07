CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania review – Bananarama

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Monkey Ball Banana Mania. Just typing that filled me with joy, what a fun collection of very silly words. Luckily, it’s joy all the way down, as every inch of this ludicrous title – from the menu to monkey madness – is pumped full of saccharine simian antics, with more content than you can throw a monkey in a ball at. For the uninitiated, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of the original Gamecube titles, Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. So yeah, that’s a lot of balls.

Review – Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

When AiAi and the gang rolled onto the GameCube twenty years ago, I had to fortune of receiving Super Monkey Ball right there at launch. Its blend of tight, precision based gameplay and more relaxed minigames made it a favorite for myself and many more, leading to what’s generally accepted as an even better sequel. Things may have gotten bumpier after that point, but there was no denying Monkey Ball’s peak entries.
Americas eShop Update: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Astria Ascending

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Go bananas with your favorite monkey gang in the ultimate Super Monkey Ball adventure! Roll through wondrous worlds with AiAi and friends as you race to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island! Join the all-star monkey team of AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan and Doctor as you bounce, tilt and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes. It’s monkey business for the gang as you take down Dr. Bad-Boon and steal back your beloved bananas! Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on Oct. 5.
Fall Guys Announces Super Monkey Ball Collaboration

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is about to roll into stores next month, and to celebrate the upcoming release, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a collaboration with the series! Starting today, players will have the chance to snag a skin based on AiAi, the lead monkey from Sega's series. The top half of the costume will cost players five crowns, while the bottom half will cost another five, for ten in total. Sadly, it seems that AiAi's monkey companions are sitting this one out, as there's no sign of GonGon, MeeMee, or the rest of the crew.
Super Monkey Ball Rolls Into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

In the lead-up to the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania early next month, Sega has been promoting all sorts of collaborations from Sonic the Hedgehog to Hello Kitty. It seems the star of the show AiAi will also be breaking out of his ball ahead of the game's arrival.
Fall Guys Gets a Super Monkey Ball Crossover: Here’s How to Get The New Costume

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic just announced a new collaboration, this time with SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming platform party game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, scheduled to be released on October 5, 2021. Banana Mania will be a remastered version of the three first games of the Super Monkey Ball franchise.
Video Games
What We Played #518 – Super Monkey Ball, Hot Wheels Unleashed & In Sound Mind

As another one comes to a close, I’ve had a great week of gaming, managing to fill it with games that I’ve really enjoyed. Hot Wheels Unleashed was top of the toy racing pile, and I’ve really enjoyed diving into the online multiplayer in a few quieter moments. I’ve also finished up The Artful Escape, which is fantastic, and quietly enjoyed Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, which has probably shown that they simply got it right to start with and probably shouldn’t have tried to do too much else.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Super Monkey Ball’ and ‘Hot Wheels’, Plus the Latest News, Releases, and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 5th, 2021. Well, we all know the big news today. Not much to say about that except… that happened. Moving past that, we have a handful of new releases to look at today, along with a few reviews of games like Hot Wheels Unleashed and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. There’s a bit of news, and the usual lists of new and expiring sales to look at. Let’s get into it, starting with the biggest bit.
Super Monkey Ball comes back with major flourish

Some ideas are just so weird in concept that one cannot help but adore them when they come to fruition. This is the case with “Super Monkey Ball,” a platforming video game series that began all the way back in 2001 in arcades and on the Nintendo GameCube. With the...
Banana Mania also celebrates its 20th anniversary

Sega released today Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania and celebrate with an animated launch trailer. This is also the 20th anniversary of the series. Otherwise, you can see the gameplay material, including the tried and true levels and minigames. There are also guests. In addition to the well-known monkey gang,...
Metroid Dread review – Samus actually returns

It’s been a bit since we’ve had a new Metroid, eh? 11 years, in fact – and no, I’m not counting remake Samus Returns or the much-maligned Federation Force. The less said about that the better. So the last true entry was the lukewarm Other M, but you have to go back even further to the Metroid Prime trilogy for a good Metroid. Even then, it’s complicated, as that represented a reimagining rather than a continuation of the original saga.
Gang Beasts Switch release date – when will the beast be unleashed?

Developed and published by Boneloaf, Gang Beasts is a chaotic multiplayer title that was released on PS4, Xbox, and Steam a while back. So Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting patiently to join in the fun. You play as gelatinous characters in brutal slapstick fights, with multiple hazards in each level, all within the mean streets of Beef City.
