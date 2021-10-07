CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Police Arrest Leave No Trace Founder

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe person responsible for driving up and down highway 101 and highway 126 packing up trash and leaving the bags with sad faces and sayings has been arrested by the Florence Police Department with assistance by the Douglas County sheriff’s office. Raymond Furr, AKA Raymond Block was arrested yesterday on 2 counts of Criminal Mischief I. the report released by the Florence Police Department says that Furr placed a self-made trash filter on a stormwater discharge pipe under the Siuslaw River Bridge and in order to do so removed rip rap material designed to protect stormwater from scouring the river bottom. Left unchecked erosion could occur and significantly damage the bridge. Furr removed soil support for trees along with other vegetation according to the release. Furr allegedly ingnored direction from the City of Florence Public Works regarding permits and engineering considerations. Furr was transported to the Lane County Jail.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 12

Kathryn Jacobsen
4d ago

So let’s arrest the do-gooders but leave the drug addicts, illegals and criminals to wander the streets. Makes sense

Reply
9
Sunbunny064
4d ago

His intentions were good it would seem. He removed trash which in turn disrupted soil. Here's an idea, worrk together with him. Jail won't do him any good. Let him pick up trash, and forrestry repair the ecological disruptions. As for the sad faces and sayings...good for him, people know better than to litter.

Reply
4
