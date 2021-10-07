CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to host Taliban, other Afghan parties for talks

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia is set to host the Taliban and other Afghan factions for talks later this month, in a move that reflects Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, said there will be a meeting of the so-called “Moscow format” talks involving the Taliban and various other Afghan parties in Moscow on Oct. 20. He didn’t say who would represent the Taliban in the talks. Speaking Thursday in remarks carried by Russian news agencies, Kabulov also said that diplomats from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will also hold talks on Afghanistan this month.

KEYT

EXPLAINER: Can the Taliban suppress the potent IS threat?

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are in power in Afghanistan but a new enemy is ascending in the country: the Islamic State group. There has been an uptick in IS attacks since the Taliban took over on Aug. 15, most recently a deadly bombing of a mosque used by Shiites. The two militant groups have long been rivals. IS first emerged in Afghanistan in 2015 and has sought to poach Taliban fighters into its ranks. Now, despite setbacks, IS appears to be surging once more, with frequent small-scale attacks on the Taliban and multiple, bloody attacks on civilians. The Taliban have vowed to ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for extremists.
WORLD
KEYT

Russia offers US to lift sanctions on diplomatic missions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has offered the U.S. to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, and they agreed to hold another round of talks to discuss a resolution to their diplomatic tug-of-war.. The Russian proposal was made during Tuesday’s talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. In a statement after the talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it called for rolling back a slew of sanctions and restrictions on diplomatic missions. The U.S. Embassy tweeted Nuland’s description of her meetings as “constructive” but didn’t give any details. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the parties agreed to have another round of talks on the issue.
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Russia’s Putin to host Israel’s Bennett for Iran talks next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett’s office said on Tuesday. The meeting, held at Putin’s invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by...
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is calling on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program. Bennett spoke on Tuesday at a conference in Jerusalem. He suggested that Iran’s conduct is every nation’s problem and therefore subject to global accountability. Bennett said he’s made the case to other leaders that Iran is violating basic international commitments from the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal. He said he expects global powers to “bring (Iran) to the U.N. Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it.” Bennett added that this “would be the peaceful route.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Qatar diplomat emphasizes engagement with Taliban at forum

Qatar s diplomatic point man on Afghanistan said Tuesday countries should engage the country's new Taliban rulers, warning that isolation could lead to a wide-reaching security threat, as happened when al-Qaida used the country as a base to plot the 9/11 attacks.Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation in conflict resolution, said he's held conversations with the Taliban about pressing issues related to the role of women in society, girls' access to education and the importance of an inclusive government. Qatar’s policies and insights on Afghanistan are watched closely because the tiny gas-rich nation has...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. At the Doha meeting and a conference of the world's major economies, the G20, the message for the Taliban was the same: the world is committed to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan's suffering people, and the country must not become a base for militants. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban. The hardline Islamist Taliban are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops.
WORLD
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS

