LETTER: Right-wing isn't the problem

I got about 6 paragraphs into Mike Buffington's editorial last week and was laughing. Half of that was out of exasperation and half out of disbelief. Here we are 9 months into one of the worst presidential administrations in our history and at least 2-3 times a month a liberal newspaper editor or mainstream talking head has to still discuss January 6th and those evil Trump insurrectionists that nearly destroyed a 235-year-old democracy.