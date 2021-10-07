CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang Return to Holiday Television!

By Buddy Russ
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being bought up by Apple last year, we lost the chance to see Charlie Brown and the gang on broadcast television. The year just wasn't the same, even though it could be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. Now it seems that the gang will be back after Apple decided to partner up with PBS and let the classic play once again.

