Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang Return to Holiday Television!

Remember 2020? What a dumpster fire of a year that was. It seemed like every day brought a new kick to the gut. Kick after kick after kick had us seeking anything that would bring us some sense of comfort and normalcy. For most of us, that comfort was anything that was as close to our pre-pandemic routine as possible. Since nearly all annual community events and concerts were canceled, and we were all spending way more time at home than we were used to, that meant turning to the television for our favorite shows and, during the final few months of the year, holiday specials. But even then, 2020 couldn't help but give us one more swift kick while we were down, begging it to show mercy. As the Halloween season crept closer, and families counted down the days until they could sit around the TV and watch, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 2020 had one more trick to pull. Like Lucy pulling the football away just as Charlie Brown goes to kick it, it was announced that you'd only be able to watch the beloved Halloween special if you were an Apple TV+ subscriber.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO