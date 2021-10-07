CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown, Drake Sued For Copyright Infringement Over ‘No Guidance’

By Autumn Hawkins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Brown and Drake are being sued for copyright infringement over their 2019 hit, “No Guidance.”. Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, who go by the stage names Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz, are claiming that Brown and Drake ripped off their track called “I Love Your Dress” that dropped in 2016.

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
Drake and Chris Brown Accused of Ripping off Hit Song

Drake and Chris Brown are the subjects of a copyright infringement suit over their 2019 hit single "No Guidance." According to court documents obtained by TMZ, an artist who goes by the name Mr. Cooper ( born Brandon Cooper) and his producer Timothy Valentine (aka Drum'n Skillz) claim the two stars ripped off their 2016 song "I Love Your Dress."
